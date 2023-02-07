(The Center Square) – One nonpartisan public policy group in Massachusetts is calling for the governor to articulate tax plans that were promised last year on the campaign trail.
Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is renewing its calls to freshman Democratic Gov. Maura Healey to follow through on campaign promises pertaining to tax cuts and to divulge the entirety of that plan that formed the foundation of her campaign.
The policy group is stepping up its efforts following an announcement from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont that he is pursuing income tax cuts.
“After many years as the region’s economic basket case, it seems Connecticut has finally begun to see the light in cutting the income tax,” Paul D. Craney, spokesman for MassFiscal, said in a statement. “It’s likely they see a window of opportunity now that Massachusetts has increased its income tax by 80% on some taxpayers, the state is losing tax revenue, and our state house leaders don’t seem too concerned.”
MassFiscal pointed to Connecticut’s high-profile tax hikes over the last 10 years “with an economy that has faced challenges,” but cites Massachusetts’ passage of Question 1, which placed a 4% tax on income above $1 million. That tax hike is in addition to the state’s 5% flat-tax on income.
The policy group said the tax hike, known as the millionaire’s tax, has “already greatly” affected the climate of the local economy. Meanwhile, the state’s Department of Revenue said in January that Massachusetts has collected 5% less in tax revenue than the previous year.
Plus, the policy group said for the first time since June 2020 tax collections have fallen short of the department’s monthly expectations.
“Connecticut is hungry for economic growth,” Craney said as the governor headed to Washington, D.C. for the State of The Union address. “If Massachusetts wants to compete with its border states, we need to meet their tax cut challenge head on. The first step towards that will be to institute broad tax cuts and tax eliminations to help mitigate the fallout from Question 1’s passage. We hope Governor Maura Healey will find time to help Massachusetts taxpayers by making good on her tax cut promise when she is back from her Washington junket.”
The group said that Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan nonprofit group, issued warnings that the fallout from Question 1 would drop Massachusetts to “46th in the nation in its tax competitiveness rankings.” The group went on to say that “their warnings seem to be validated” with the report that revenue collections were down last month.