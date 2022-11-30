(The Center Square) – Leaders in the Massachusetts recovery community heard stories from family members impacted by the opioid crisis.
Gov. Charlie Baker, along with Gov.-elect Maura Healey, conducted a roundtable discussion on Tuesday as part of a collaborative process to address the opioid epidemic that has gripped Massachusetts over the past eight years.
“The opioid epidemic has impacted thousands of families and communities across Massachusetts, and we have partnered with many organizations, leaders and families over the past eight years to make the commonwealth a national leader in responding to this challenge,” Baker said in a release. “I am proud that our administration and the Legislature have dramatically boosted funding that has increased access to treatment and recovery and enacted major laws that have become a model for other states and the nation. Most importantly, we have worked together to change the conversation and reduce stigma, which will help more people seek help and get the resources they need.”
Baker’s 2015 Opioid Working Group were involved in the meeting with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, and other leaders from the recovery community.
According to the release, the Baker administration, in conjunction with the Legislature, have increased spending in the state budget to address substance misuse in the state. The funding has grown five times what it was since Baker took office.
Massachusetts, according to the release, has invested close to $600 million in drug prevention initiatives in the fiscal year 2023 budget. Two laws have also been adopted by the Legislature including, in 2016, initiating a 7-day limit on first-time opioid prescriptions and have installed new guidelines surrounding prescription monitoring and substance misuse screenings.
A 2018 law, according to the release, gave patients improved access to treatment in emergency departments and through the court systems, while strengthening education and prevention initiatives.
“Combating the opioid crisis has been and will remain a top priority in Massachusetts,” Healey, the attorney general, said in the release. “Together, with the Baker-Polito administration, we have made meaningful progress in the fight against this epidemic and will continue to work toward justice, accountability, and improved access to treatment and recovery for our communities.”
Opioid deaths peaked in 2016, according to the release, and deaths from the drug dropped over the next several years. A November 2019 report showed 99 fewer deaths from the prior year.
While the nation suffered an increase in overdose deaths through the COVID-19 pandemic, Massachusetts' trend continued to fall. A 2022 report, according to the release, shows that overdose deaths are once again falling in the state.