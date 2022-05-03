(The Center Square) – Massachusetts has earned a new designation as an age-friendly employer.
The Age-Friendly Institute has announced the first designation as an employer who creates environments promoting access to services and opportunities for people as they grow older has been awarded to Massachusetts. The state was also honored for its inclusion and participation of older Americans in all aspects of life.
Gov. Charlie Baker, according to the release, announced the designation during a keynote address at the organization’s Revolutionize Conference at the Seaport Hotel.
“Since taking office, our administration has prioritized making Massachusetts a place where older adults can live and thrive, and today’s announcement represents another step in those efforts,” Baker said in the release. “When we help older people continue to live, work, and volunteer in our communities, we all benefit from their energy, experience, and contributions. As an employer, the Commonwealth deeply values the contributions of older adults, and today’s designation affirms that approach. We thank the Age-Friendly Institute for this recognition.”
According to the release, the Age-Friendly Institute works to support older Americans seeking jobs who are over the age of 50 and has been designating positive workplaces since 2005.
To earn accolades, according to the release, an employer must value employees based on proficiency, qualifications, and contributions; maintain policies, practices, and programs supporting people over the age of 50; and value employee knowledge, maturity, reliability, and productivity. Employers must also commit to meaningful employment, development opportunities, and competitive pay and benefits.
“It is an immense honor to be the first state afforded Certified Age-Friendly Employer status,” Massachusetts Chief Human Resources Officer Jeff McCue said in the release. “The Commonwealth benefits from its richly diverse workforce and staff of all ages and experience, and we are thrilled to be recognized as an employer that supports security, work/life balance, and personal development of our employees while delivering high quality services to the people of Massachusetts.”