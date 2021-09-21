(The Center Square) – A proposed bill banning billboard advertising for alcohol or marijuana products violates the constitution, according to Rob Mellion, executive director of the Massachusetts Package Stores Association.
The bill is being presented by Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Essex, at the request of Haverville City Councilor Colin LePage. In 2019, LePage successfully fought to have a billboard advertising marijuana near an Essex bus stop removed.
Mellion made his comments during a hearing held by the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure.
“I’m pretty clear that there are no ambiguities to commercial speech that is lawful,” Mellion said. “This will not survive a constitutional challenge.”
Two lawmakers asked the committee to support bills that would stop robocalls. The Federal Trade Commission has taken a more active role in limiting the unwanted calls, but it just isn’t enough, said Rep. John Barrett, D-Berkshire.
“Many other states have gone after these robocallers by placing laws on their books, and now Massachusetts must do the same, even going as far as a little bit, requiring the administration or the attorney general to annually put out an advisory to consumers to beware of these scammers and explain what is spoofing,” Barrett said.
Rep. Thomas Walsh, D-Essex, said he agreed that the FTC is not doing enough and encouraged the committee to pass bills banning the practice. He went as far as to ask lawmakers to consider requiring people with Massachusetts area codes to reside in the state.
The committee also heard opposition to H. 359, which would limit airplanes that fly with advertising banners. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Dylan A. Fernandes, D-Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket.
Thomas Hurley, executive director of the Massachusetts Airport Management Association, which represents airports throughout the commonwealth, said noise issues are handled through local airport commissions.
The committee took no action on the bills.