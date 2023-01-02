(The Center Square) — The final in a series of phased minimum wage increases linked to four-and-a-half-year legislation went into effect in the new year as the new minimum in Massachusetts hit the $15 per hour mark Sunday.
Gov. Charlie Baker in 2018 signed into law House Bill 4640, also known as the “grand bargain legislation,” that included a number of provisions – most notably, the phased increase in the state’s minimum wage from what at the time was $11 per hour to the $15 hourly target in 2023.
In each of the past four years, the state’s minimum wage has gone up incrementally, most recently to a rate of $14.25 per hour a year ago.
HB 4640 was passed into law several years before the pandemic became a reality and other ancillary factors – such as inflation – took hold. Small businesses say increasing the minimum wage adds to their costs, which then must be passed on to consumers via price increases.
At the time of the bill signing, Baker, a Republican who will soon take over as president of the NCAA, cited collaboration and compromise for the various provisions included in the legislation.
“The Massachusetts workforce continues to grow with more and more people finding jobs, and our administration is committed to maintaining the commonwealth’s competitive economic environment,” Baker said in a statement at the time of the bill signing.
State Sen. Harriette Chandler, D-Worcester, who is stepping down from political office in the new year, was the senate president at the time HB 4640 was signed into law.
“This legislation is a true balance – one that reflects the real concerns facing both working families and business owners, while continuing to grow the Massachusetts economy,” Chandler said at the time.
Massachusetts will join the states of California and Washington with at least a $15 minimum wage.
In addition to the base minimum wage rate increasing, other tiers of the state’s wage scale are following a similar upward trajectory.
The service rate in Massachusetts, which is applied to workers who provide services to customers and receive more than $20 per month in tips, is increasing from $6.15 per hour in 2022 to $6.75 per hour in the year ahead.
There are a few positions that fall outside the general minimum wage standard in Massachusetts. Examples include agricultural workers, where $8 per hour is the set floor.
Other exemptions include members of a religious order, outside salespeople and workers trained in specific educational, nonprofit and religious organizations.
In addition to minimum wage increases, HB 4640 in 2018 introduced a new paid family and medical leave program for employers and employees across the state.
The legislation also created a permanent 2-day weekend sales tax holiday that at the time was part of an economic development bill introduced by Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.