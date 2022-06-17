(The Center Square) – A bill that would address long-standing issues in mental health care and delivery in Massachusetts is headed to the Senate.
House Bill 4879, sponsored by the House Committee on Ways and Means, passed in a 155-0 vote on Thursday and focuses on acute psychiatric care and crisis response in the mental health sector. In addition, the bill focuses on youth and community-based behavioral health initiatives, provides investments in the work force, and enforces existing parity laws in behavioral health.
House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano, D-Quincy, said the bill would build on the state’s “long-standing efforts” that would “advance important reforms” and provide “substantial investment” that would work to improve the delivery system for behavioral health care.
“From addressing the behavioral health crisis that our young people are currently experiencing, to our efforts to alleviate emergency department boarding, to provisions that will bring us closer to treating mental and physical health equally, this legislation will benefit all residents in the commonwealth when accessing critical health care,” Mariano said in the release.
The bill, if enacted, would create online portals, according to the release, that would give health care workers access to real-time data for youth and adults who would be seeking services not only for mental health but substance abuse as well.
The bill would also establish a 988 hotline, according to the release, that would be available 24/7 for suicide prevention and behavioral health crisis services. Until the 998 line would be implemented, 911 would be expanded to close the gap.
According to the release, the bill is designed to take on disparities in mental health and other health care sectors by requiring licensed mental health workers to be available for emergency departments around the clock, bringing together clinical and operational standards and having the Department of Mental Health create a process to handle alleged violations.
The bill would also provide for school-based behavioral health services, according to the release, that would limit the use of suspension and expulsion in schools, require districts to adopt a mental health response plan, and create a statewide program to help schools institute behavioral health services.
According to the bill, the Behavioral Health Trust Fund would be used to finance scholarships to create a culturally, ethnically, and linguistically diverse workforce, and expand integrate care.
“This bill reaffirms the House's commitment to increasing access to behavioral health care across Massachusetts," Rep. Adrian Madaro, D-East Boston, chairman of the Mental Health, Substance Use, and Recovery Committee said in the release. “For too long, the health-care system has not treated behavioral health as equal to physical health, creating obstacles in addressing the mental health crisis, which has on been exacerbated by the pandemic."