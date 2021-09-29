(The Center Square) – Massachusetts lost billions of dollars in tax revenue as tourists stayed home during the pandemic, according to testimony at a recent hearing of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development.
The tourism industry declined by 47%, which resulted in a loss of $14 billion in federal tax revenue, $549 million in state tax revenue and $289 million in local tax revenue, according to Nancy Gardella, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce. Only Hawaii, New York and Washington, D.C., were impacted more by a decline in tourism.
Boston has been hit hard, according to figures from Martha Sheridan, president and CEO of the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“Our hotel occupancy was formerly set at about 85% annually,” Sheridan said. “Current year-to-date, our hotel occupancy is at 38%.”
Even before the pandemic, the Massachusetts budget for promoting tourism ranked 33rd in the nation, according to the United States Travel Association, said Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Cape and Island, who along with Rep. Natalie Blais, D-Franklin, are proposing legislation that would set up a grant program between $10 million and $15 million to help the struggling tourism industry. The bill sets aside $5 million of the funds specifically to regional tourism councils for advertising, public relations and other marketing materials.
The pandemic had a devastating effect on tourism-related jobs, including restaurant workers and hotel employees.
“These jobs were some of the first jobs eliminated,” Blais told the committee. “We must invest in order to recover.”
Cyr criticized legislators and the Baker administration for their lack of commitment to the tourism industry.
“I’ve really come to realize that tourism and hospitality work just isn’t sexy enough,” Cyr said. “I am deeply offended by this and if find this to be deeply classist.”
A third bill sponsored by Sen. Edward J. Kennedy, D-First Middlesex, would set aside $200 million of COVID-19 funding from the federal government for cultural organizations.
Michael Bobbitt, executive director of the Massachusetts Cultural Council, said a March 2021 survey of 981 nonprofit and municipal organizations revealed a $588.3 million loss in revenue because of cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 30,000 jobs were impacted, Bobbitt said.
Those numbers are likely higher as they don’t reflect for-profit cultural organizations, he added.
The panelists touted money from the American Rescue Plan Act as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to help the struggling industry.
“We have a long way to go and it’s going to take a lot of investments to get us back up and running again,” Sheridan said.