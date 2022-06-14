(The Center Square) – Massachusetts residents lacking federal immigration status are now able to apply for a driver’s license.
The state’s Legislature overrode Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto of the Work and Family Mobility Act, known as House Bill 4805, sponsored by the House Committee on Ways & Means, last week removing a prohibition under state law that didn’t permit residents of the state without a legal resident status to obtain a standard driver’s license.
The measure passed the House by a 119-36 vote and the Senate by a 32-8 margin. The law goes into effect July 1, 2023.
Senate President Karen E. Spilka, D-Ashland, said by making the bill law that Massachusetts “continues to be profoundly and positively shaped by immigrants” and that the United States is a “nation of immigrants.”
“They deserve to be able to safely get to work and school, care for their families and participate in the lives of their communities,” Spilka said in the release.
Under the law, a driver’s license applicant who cannot provide proof of their legal status in the country, including those who are ineligible for a Social Security number, are eligible to apply for and receive a state driver’s license, provided they can prove their identity, date of birth, and state residency.
However, when those applications are being processed the person handling the application is not permitted to ask about, or create a record of, a person’s citizenship or immigration status, according to the release. The prohibition of creating a record extends to registering a vehicle or renewing a license.
According to Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, Baker vetoed the bill claiming the “Registry of Motor Vehicles does not have the expertise or ability to verify identification documents from other countries” and the bill “undoes reforms” the governor previously enacted to make drivers licenses more secure. He also said the bill prevents the Registry from “sharing citizenship and immigration status” with other state departments that are tasked with “ensuring only citizens register to vote.”
Paul D. Craney of MassFiscal Alliance, however, feels the state is ignoring issues such as the price of gasoline and providing relief for state residents while passing the driver’s license bill.
"With gasoline hitting $5 a gallon last week, Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Spilka continued to ignore the growing number of voices calling on them to provide relief to the working- and middle-class residents of the state by suspending the state gas tax,” Craney said in an emailed statement to The Center Square. “Instead, the speaker and Senate president spent their political capital pandering to the special interest groups that currently control the state Democratic party.
“Despite the record high overcollection of Massachusetts tax dollars being available to provide some kind of relief to families struggling with inflation and high prices, the speaker and Senate president prioritized giving driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants over Gov. Baker’s warnings that it will most likely lead to voter fraud.”
House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano, D-Quincy, said the bill “ensures that everyone on our roads is identifiable, insured, and well versed in the rules of the world.”