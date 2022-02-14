(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in both chambers of the Massachusetts legislature have begun digging into Gov. Charlie Baker’s proposed $48.5 billion budget, embarking on the customary practice of taking testimony from department heads.
The Joint Ways and Means Committee on Feb. 8 heard from six top-level state staffers in the first of multiple hearings that will occur in the coming months.
The panel’s initial comb-through comes weeks after Baker took the wraps off his spending plan, which he said focused heavily on tax breaks, education investments and economic growth. Baker is in his final year of governance in Massachusetts.
In his opening remarks, state Sen. Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, and co-chair of the committee, sounded an optimistic tone about this year’s budget review process, while laying “the groundwork for an impactful budget” that would assure “communities can benefit equitably in the budget plan.”
While a range of large-scale issues loom – including inflation and the omicron variant of COVID-19 – Rodrigues said Massachusetts officials are entering this year’s budget review process from a position of fiscal strength.
“Through actions we took in the fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022 budgets, we have taken meaningful steps to address the critical needs, help our most vulnerable and support our response efforts to build an equitable recovery for our state,” Rodrigues said.
Fellow co-chair state Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, D-North End, credited the multiple rounds of pandemic-related stimulus dollars with Massachusetts’ upbeat position heading into the next fiscal year budget.
“Without the assistance of the federal government, it is safe to say we would not be experiencing what we are now,” Michlewitz said. “But there is more we can do to build our economy, moving forward.”
Secretary Michael Heffernan of the Executive Office for Administration and Finance was among the state staffers discussing his department’s specific budget at the Feb. 8 hearing.
“Our budget proposal is structurally balanced and fiscally responsible, building our reserves to all-time highs, while making investments in key areas of need and returning hard-earned dollars back to our taxpayers,” Heffernan said.
In his fiscal year 2023 budget address, Baker touted his tax relief proposal, which includes putting $700 million back into the packets of low-income families and offering additional assistance to state senior citizens.
One state department head did share concerns in testimony to the members on the Joint Ways and Means Committee, saying his budget represents a deficit.
Secretary of State William Galvin said he had requested a budget of $26 million in fiscal year 2023, but only received an allotment of $23 million in Baker’s broader budget plan.
Galvin’s department oversees election-related matters. The creation of additional precincts in the aftermath of redistricting will require printing more ballots.
“The greatest challenge for this fiscal year for my department is the … 2022 statewide elections,” Galvin said. “Our request to the governor reflected [the challenge], but it was not reflected in what he submitted.”
Other state officials who presented to the committee on day one of the review included Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, Auditor Suzanne Bump, Inspector Gen. Glenn Cunha and Secretary Curtis Wood from the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security.