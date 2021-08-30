(The Center Square) – Massachusetts is leading the nation in COVID-19 vaccinations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the community transmission rate across the country remains high.
Gov. Charlie Baker touted the state’s testing and vaccination numbers in a series of late Sunday evening tweets.
“Massachusetts tests more than any other state but our positivity rate is lowest in the nation,” the Republican governor said in a tweet.
Massachusetts leads the country in COVID-19 testing:In the past month, MA conducted 17,608 tests per 100,000 people (7/24-8/23).That's the highest number of tests per 100,000 among all states. pic.twitter.com/CqaJpcKeOQ— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) August 29, 2021
Baker said in the last month, “17,608 tests per 100,000 people were conducted” which leads the nation.
“Even with a higher testing rate, fewer Massachusetts residents are testing positive than anywhere else,” Baker said.
According to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 74% of adults in the nation have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In the last 30 days, the CDC reports there have been 38,709,295 cases and 634,157 deaths.
The Massachusetts Department of Health reports that since Jan. 1 there have been 700,577 cases in the state and 17,007 in the past 30 days.
Baker said the positivity rate in Massachusetts was 2.8% over the past month, which is the lowest positivity rate across the country.
In Massachusetts, 65.6% of the total population has been vaccinated, which accounts for three-fourths of those eligible in the state.
“With more residents protected, far fewer are getting sick than almost anywhere else,” the governor said.
The hospitalization rate in Massachusetts is also lower, with 24.6 admissions per 100,000 people, which is the second lowest in the country.
“The facts are clear: Vaccines are working,” Baker said in a tweet. “By Vaccinating more people than almost anywhere else, Massachusetts is leading the country protecting our residents from getting sick.
“Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.”
People ages 12 and older who live, work and study in Massachusetts are eligible for the free vaccine, the Department of Health said.