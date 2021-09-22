(The Center Square) – Members of the Massachusetts House of Representatives are slated to vote on an order that would require anyone who enters House chambers to be vaccinated.
House Order No. 4121 will be taken up during Thursday’s formal session, the House announced Wednesday afternoon. Thursday’s session begins at 11 a.m. and roll calls are slated for 1 p.m. If adopted, the order would go into effect Friday, Oct. 1.
According to the proposed order, special procedures would be put in place to prevent “the extreme risk of person-to-person transmission” that “significantly affect the life and health of Members, officers and employees.”
The House currently has 160 members, with more than 450 officers and employees. The House “has a duty to provide and maintain a workplace free of recognized hazards, including COVID-19 and its variants,” the order reads.
House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, told CBS Boston he was “the CEO of 500 people who are going to come into this building” and he didn’t “want a two-tiered system where I’m asking folks to come in and work beside people who will not declare whether or not they’ve been vaccinated.”
The station reported that “an undetermined number of state reps have declined to get their shots.”
Rep. Alyson Sullivan, R-Abington, told the station she didn’t “think disclosing whether you’re vaccinated or not in order to enter the House should be a requirement,” adding that she has been vaccinated.
Sullivan currently sponsors HB 4452, which would protect constituents from “forced vaccination.”
“Something that is so new and so fresh that is being pushed as far as the COVID-19 vaccine, I think it’s something we need to take precautions around because what are we setting the precedent to? What slippery slope are we going down?” she told the station.
The order would declare a state of emergency in the House “due to the ongoing threat posed by the coronavirus and its variants.”
If approved, the order would be active until the House declares the emergency has ended.
The order states that members who are physically working at the House be “fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or request and receive reasonable accommodation” due to disability, a qualifying medical condition, or be exempt due to religious belief.
Under the order, members and employees working at the State House, including full-time, part-time, temporary, post-retiree and contract employees, in addition to vendors, fellows and interns, be fully vaccinated against the virus and submit written proof they have been inoculated.
Those employees who have not been vaccinated will continue to work “remotely from outside the State House,” the order reads.
Employees who are working at the facility would have to wear face masks and continue to social distance and submit to coronavirus testing.
Those who are yet to be fully vaccinated, according to the order, would be granted paid time off to receive vaccination.