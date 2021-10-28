(The Center Square) – Massachusetts lawmakers in both legislative branches received widespread calls to enact a pair of disparate bills, each revolving around transparency, at a recent hearing.
House and Senate members serving on the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight held hearings on more than a dozen bills Oct. 26. Legislation aimed at reforms to the state’s civil asset forfeiture and open records laws garnered widespread support.
House Bill 3233 and Senate Bill 2105 call on the attorney general, district attorneys and local police departments to provide annual, itemized reports on revenue generated from civil asset forfeitures.
States across the country have varying laws on civil asset forfeitures, which occur when police seize the property of a person charged with, or suspected of, involvement in illegal activity, but hasn't necessarily been convicted of a crime.
State Sen. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham, is the presenter of SB 2105. The legislation, she said, is intended to provide what she described as a gap within Massachusetts’ laws.
“This bill creates transparency by requiring law enforcement agencies to create itemized reports,” Rausch said.
State Rep. Antonio Cabral, D-New Bedford, also spoke in favor of the bills, citing past stalled efforts to insert reforms into laws outlining civil asset forfeiture procedures.
“I think we all need to come together and have a conversation about this,” Cabral said.
Officials within several organizations lobbying for changes to civil asset forfeiture laws across the nation also weighed in on HB 3233 and SB 2105 at the hearing.
The Institute for Justice, a Virginia-based public interest law firm, gave Massachusetts a grade of “F” in its most recent scorecard. The organization cited a perceived lack of transparency and accountability requirements as one of multiple reasons behind the low raking.
Dan Alban, a senior attorney with the Institute for Justice, said researchers combed through states’ data across the country in preparation of the report.
In Massachusetts, Alban said reporting of how civil asset forfeiture proceeds were allocated were oftentimes murky, with broad categorical descriptions serving as explanations.
“We have very little insight into how this money is spent,” Alban said.
Lisa Hewitt, general counsel for Massachusetts-based Committee for Public Counsel Services, said the organization she represents has been advocating for reforms to civil asset forfeiture laws.
Oftentimes, Hewitt said there is a misnomer behind the assets law enforcement seize in criminal investigations. She said the images of police securing large sums of cash, drugs or weapons are the exception, rather than the norm.
“Sometimes we’re talking about taking the last dollars [a suspect] has to their name,” Hewitt said.
House Bill 3150 and Senate Bill 2009 are intended to end the practice of redacting swaths of old documents. Historians and educators are among the groups of organizers who are calling for the changes.
If enacted, the bills would open full records in the custody of the state secretary dating back 90 or more years.
Alex Green, an adjunct lecturer of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, said the state’s restrictive laws on historic records have been a challenge for archivists.
“Dignity is lost to the lives of regular people … who are overlooked,” Green said. “Their stories deserve to be told.”
State Sen. Michael Barrett, D-Lexington, is the presenter of SB 2009. He echoed similar comments at the joint hearing.
“I know there are thousands of stories hidden in state records,” Barrett said. “They need to be excavated, rescued and told.”
The civil asset forfeiture and open records bills remain in the hands of the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight. Further deliberation and potential recommendations could occur at a later date.