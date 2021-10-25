(The Center Square) – Massachusetts residents who received overpayments for unemployment benefits might not have to pay the funds back, based on a bill working its way through the state legislature.
House Bill 4202, which is in the hands of the state Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development, would provide waivers to “no-fault” claimants who received overpayments from the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance.
More recently, the state DUA has been sending claimants invoices as overpayments are discovered.
State Rep. Joan Meschino, D-Hull, is the sponsor of HB 4202.
“Unemployment insurance is a vital lifeline for families,” Meschino said. “It stabilizes families and bolsters local communities.”
Data on the amount the DUA has dolled out in UI overpayments in the past year-and-a-half was not available at the committee meeting, nor was the number of impacted Massachusetts residents.
But anecdotally, Meschino and other state officials and grassroots organizers said they have heard from people across Massachusetts who are concerned about the invoices they have received for the overpayments.
In its draft state, HB 4202 has a 10-point list of situations that would offer waivers to claimants who were the recipients of overpayments.
Examples include use of the benefits “to meet (claimants’) ordinary living expenses” and in circumstances where the DUA “made programming, technological or automated system errors.”
“I want to stress that it’s non-fault,” Meschino said, pointing out the bill would not provide a waiver in cases where outright fraud was detected.
Massachusetts is not the only state contending with unemployment overpayments. Meschino said there were a number of circumstances that led to claimants receiving more money than intended, including the chaotic rollout of benefits programs in early stages of the pandemic.
“There was a lot going, but this is all in good faith,” she said. “It’s causing a tremendous amount of stress and anxiety. We shouldn’t try pushing people into poverty.”
John Drinkwater, workforce development specialist with the Massachusetts chapter of the AFL-CIO labor union, spoke in favor of the bill at the joint committee hearing.
When the pandemic first struck a year-and-a-half ago, Drinkwater said the AFL-CIO helped members wade through the complexities of filing for unemployment benefits. Drinkwater said some claimants received overpayments because of the confusion at the time.
“(Claimants) worked through different challenges,” Drinkwater said. “They simply don’t have that money to repay because they used that money to survive during the pandemic.”
Meschino said impacted claimants worked in a variety of industries, including those most heavily impacted at the height of shutdowns. She cited tourism, hospitality, small businesses and the gig economy as the largest examples.
“It really was across the board, people from all walks of life,” Meschino said.
State Rep. Josh Cutler, D-Pembroke, serves as the House chairman of the Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development. He pledged his support as the bill continues to work its way through the branch of state government.
“We recognize that this is an issue,” Pembroke said. “We certainly want to work with everyone on this.”