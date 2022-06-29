(The Center Square) – Massachusetts continues to lumber under the weight of unfunded public pension liabilities in a recent analysis that looked at how each of the 50 states was faring in closing funding gaps.
In the sixth edition of its report on unfunded pension liabilities from one state to the next, the American Legislative Exchange Council ranked Massachusetts in the bottom 10 in three specific metrics pertaining to funding gaps.
The report, titled “Unaccountable and Unaffordable,” drew several big-picture general conclusions about the current condition of unfunded employee pension liabilities in state governments.
“Unfunded state pension liabilities total $8.28 trillion, or just under $25,000 for every man, woman and child in the United States,” ALEC researchers wrote. “This is an unprecedented amount in the history of this report, but most of the change is the result of a decrease in the risk-free discount rate, caused by the decrease in U.S. Treasury note yields.”
ALEC uses a method of calculation best-described as extremely conservative; most states offer a better picture of their pensions, and respected analysts say true reflection is likely in the middle. Markets have dived greatly since the beginning of the calendar year, though most pensions fluctuate on a rolling average over years rather than short-term months.
According to ALEC analysis, with $191.08 billion in risk-free unfunded liabilities on the books at the time the report was compiled, Massachusetts notched a No. 41 ranking in the metric. Top-performer Vermont, by contrast, had $14.43 billion in risk-free unfunded liabilities, while California, at No. 50, had $1.53 trillion on its books.
Massachusetts scored a similar ranking in two other metrics in the ALEC analysis. The state ranked No. 44 in a state-by-state comparison of funding ratios that feed into the employee pension system. Ratios into Massachusetts’ system are a reported 23.67%, compared to No. 1 Wisconsin (56.26%) and No. 50 New Jersey (17.96%).
Another metric, examining how states across the country changed funding ratios between fiscal years 2012 and 2020, also resulted in a low ranking for the commonwealth. Massachusetts notched a No. 43 ranking, reflecting a -4.67% change in the eight-year period. Alaska was the top-performer, with a 35.05% change, while New Jersey was No. 50, at -27.48%.
Massachusetts’ highest ranking in the report was in a metric reflecting an analysis of changes in unfunded pension liabilities against the backdrop of gross state product. At No. 16, the state notched a 32.09% change, compared to No. 1 Tennessee (15.47%) and No. 50 Mississippi (80.85%).
Within Massachusetts, a fiduciary known as Pension Reserves Investment Management, or PRIM, has been established to construct and manage a portfolio of investments aimed at tackling the state’s unfunded pension liabilities.
Mirroring large-scale national and global conditions, PRIM officials did sound a cautionary alarm in a May 19 quarterly update on investment performance.
“However, PRIM is still performing at a very high level,” officials wrote in the quarterly update. “The environment at PRIM can best be described as ‘all-hands-on deck.’ We have assembled a group of highly trained and talented professionals and we are extremely proud that they are attentive to every detail in the portfolio.”
According to PRIM, calendar year 2021 performance reflected a 20% investment gain before such factors as the Russian invasion of Ukraine set in and inflationary pleasures reached new stratospheric heights.