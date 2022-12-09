(The Center Square) – New housing is the focus of new direct funding and tax credits in Massachusetts.
The Bay State will disperse $93.4 million that is earmarked to fund the construction of 790 housing units in 14 communities, Gov. Charlie Baker said. Funding will be $93.4 million directly with another $33 million in state and federal housing tax credits.
“Our administration has made it a priority to create adequate housing to support our economy and families since day one,” Baker said in a release. “We have been proud to make record investments to build and preserve tens of thousands of housing units as well as champion zoning reforms in partnership with local leaders to better position cities and towns to advance housing in their communities.”
According to the release, the state has poured more than $1.5 billion into affordable housing which has led to the construction of 24,000 housing units, with 21,000 of those being deemed affordable.
“Confronting Massachusetts’ housing shortage will help lower costs, reducing financial pressure on families, alleviating homelessness, and strengthening the commonwealth’s economic competitiveness among other states,” Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy said in a release.
Of the funding, $29.4 million stems from the American Rescue Plan Act, and will be used to fund housing for seniors, families, and individuals across the state. In November, Baker signed an economic development bill that featured a $400 million investment in housing initiatives to support new construction and provide for more homeownership opportunities.
Of the projects receiving funding, according to the release, McManus Manor in Acton who will provide new housing for seniors; 1201 River St. in Boston will be a new housing construction project for seniors in Hyde Park; and Cape View Way in Bourne for a new construction project featuring housing credits.