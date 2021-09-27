(The Center Square) – The Massachusetts Inspector General is urging state lawmakers to pass a bill that aims to address hour and wage fraud among state and municipal employees.
House Bill 8 would allow cities and counties to sue employees or former employees for what are known as treble damages, which gives entities the authority to seek three times more than the actual damages in court.
“All public employees would be liable for treble damages for supporting false and fraudulent claims for hours they did not work,” Inspector General Glenn Cunha said.
He cited several instances during his testimony to the Joint Committee on the Judiciary.
An overtime scheme among the commonwealth’s state troopers has resulted in state charges, and last year two state police officers were indicted on federal charges.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts accused a former lieutenant and sergeant with the Massachusetts State police of fraudulently collecting overtime pay. The two men “conspired to embezzle thousands of dollars in federally funded overtime by regularly arriving late to, and leaving early from, overtime shifts funded by grants intended to improve traffic safety,” according to a news release.
Daniel J. Griffin is accused of making and approving the false entries on official documentation.
In a separate case, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office paid out more than $1 million to employees who used sick leave when they weren’t sick in order to collect the benefits before they retired.
A $500,000 claim of unused leave was paid to a retired manager of the South Hadley Electric Light Department even though an investigation revealed the manager was only entitled to a small fraction of the amount, Cunha said.
The utility paid the full amount because “they felt they had no legal remedy,” he said.
The bill would allow public entities to file claims no more than four years after the violation occurred or “more than 4 years after the date when facts material to the right of action are known or reasonably should have been known by an official of the county, municipal or state agency who is authorized to approve the initiation of an action for damages, but in no event more than 6 years after the date on which the violation is committed, whichever occurs last,” according to the bill.
“The vast majority of public employees are hardworking, dedicated and honest,” Cunha told the committee. “Unfortunately, those few who are dishonest cost the state, cities and towns millions of public dollars.”