(The Center Square) – Massachusetts fell to fourth in the fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report with 51.7% of the state’s 58 hospitals receiving an A grade.
The safety guide evaluates hospitals in the 50 states and Washington, D.C., and scores are decided by a panel of experts and released by Leapfrog in the spring and fall each year. Hospitals receive a letter grade based on 30 safety measures, including hand washing and hygiene, which became more important during the pandemic.
“As the pandemic continues, we all have heightened awareness of the importance of hospitals in our communities and in our lives,” said Leah Binder, president & CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It is critical that all hospitals put patient safety first. Now we have more information on more hospitals than ever before, so people can protect themselves and their families.”
In the spring report, 58.6% of the state's hospitals received an A grade, which placed Massachusetts as the top-ranked state in the report.
This year, the report includes an analysis of three new safety measures: postoperative blood infections, kidney injuries and sepsis. According to Leapfrog, 160,000 postoperative sepsis deaths are reported in the U.S. each year and 270,000 hospital deaths occur. Sepsis occurs in Black people twice as often as whites, according to a news release from Leapfrog.
UMass Memorial Medical Center’s Memorial Campus in Worcester was the only hospital in the state to receive a D grade. The rest of the hospitals received a B grade or C grade.
Massachusetts joined Virginia, North Carolina, Idaho and Colorado as the states with the most A grades. Fewer than 1% of hospitals in the U.S. received an F grade with 32% receiving A grades, according to the report. Delaware, the District of Columbia and North Dakota tied for last place.
Leapfrog compiles all of the safety information on a website, which gives the public the opportunity to look at state data and information from individual hospitals. This year’s report was the largest yet for the nonprofit watchdog and contains information on 2,901 facilities.