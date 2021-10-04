(The Center Square) – Massachusetts has paid out nearly two-thirds of its initial allocation of federal funds earmarked for rental assistance, Gov. Charlie Baker said.
In a news release, Baker said the state has paid out 65% of its allocated funding for rental assistance to renters and landlords. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state had distributed $270 million in rental assistance, the governor said, to more than 40,000 households.
“Ensuring safe, stable housing for Massachusetts families is vital to combating the pandemic and supporting our economic recovery,” Baker said in the release. “The Commonwealth’s Eviction Diversion Initiative has helped over 40,000 households remain in their homes, and we hope to build on our successful partnerships with providers as we continue to assist families across Massachusetts.”
By distributing the majority of the state’s allotment of federal rental assistance funding, Baker said the state is in a position to acquire excess funds from other parts of the nation from the U.S. Treasury, according to the release, to extend the program’s reach.
Massachusetts has been ranked “a high-performing state for its ability to successfully and efficiently distribute assistance,” according to the release, from the U.S. Treasury’s monthly reports.
According to the release, federal guidelines require states to spend 65% of the first allocation of funding received for federal rental assistance by Sept. 30 to be considered to receive additional funding.
The Baker administration, according to the release, has contacted the Treasury Department to notify the organization of its “eligibility to receive additional funds from other states.”
Last October, according to the release, the state launched the Eviction Diversion Initiative with the Trial Court to provide services and funding aimed at keeping people in their homes. The state’s eviction rate decreased by 50% due to the program’s effectiveness, the release reads.
“Through collaboration across government at both the state and federal level, including our partners in the Legislature, and thanks to the tireless efforts of our team at DHCD, Massachusetts has transformed its program to prevent homelessness into a large-scale, disaster-relief effort that has staved off a wave of evictions,” Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy said in the release. “Because of DHCD’s success in scaling up our rental assistance program, and through their work to support our regional agencies, we have been able to process an unprecedented volume of applications, which has positioned us to request additional resources to sustain our pace and continue supporting families in need.”
Households, individual tenants, or landlords seeking assistance paying rent, utilities, or mortgages, are encouraged to visit www.Mass.Gov/CovidHousingHelp.