(The Center Square) – Rollout of the new national mental health crisis hotline, 988, is going well in Massachusetts.
Within the first week, crisis centers informally reported call volumes jumped 45% nationally over the prior week, said Danna Mauch, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health.
“From everything we’re hearing, the mechanics of this, including managing the increased call volume, are going fairly well,” Mauch told The Center Square.
Comparing the third week in July to the same week a year ago, there was a 66% increase, Mauch said.
Official monthly reports will be issued by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration once data is collected.
In Massachusetts, five different local crisis lines operate behind the 988 line. Samaritan’s, the largest and most familiar, experienced double the number of calls in just the first weekend, according to Mauch.
The intention of the new hotline is to broaden its function. Previously, the national number was specifically geared toward suicide. The 988 line can be used to access information about nonurgent mental health issues as well as help for crises that are not about suicide specifically, Mauch said.
In January 2023, Massachusetts will be forming a new state line called the Behavioral Health Helpline that will be triaged onto the 988 line with a $10 million investment.
“The Mental Health Helpline is going to be staffed 24/7 by trained mental health clinicians who will be able to assess people over the phone to determine is this a behavior health crisis," Mauch said "Is it something that is urgent but isn’t a life-threatening situation? Where, if they made an appointment to see someone within 24 hours and that would be a good response? Or are they people who are in a nonurgent situation but seeking additional information?
“We fully expect over the next months, states will be increasing capacity to do this job of connecting people.”
Additional funding has allowed Samaritans to look at hiring more staff to help handle the increased call volume.
“The good news," Mauch said, "is a very small number of calls reportedly went to the national backup line so most of it was being handled here in the state and there were not a lot of technical glitches.”