(The Center Square) – Protecting women’s access to reproductive health care services is the focus of a new executive order, Gov. Charlie Baker said.
The Republican governor, who is serving out the final months of his second term, signed the order Friday shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that prevented states from enacting abortion bans.
“I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision by the Supreme Court which will have major consequences for women across the country who live in states with limited access to reproductive health care services,” Baker said in the release. “The Commonwealth has long been a leader in protecting a woman’s right to choose and access to reproductive health services, while other states have criminalized or otherwise restricted access.”
Baker, according to the release, said the executive order works to preserve a woman’s right to choose and protect reproductive health care providers who serve out-of-state residents.
“In light of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, it is especially important to ensure that Massachusetts providers can continue to provide reproductive health care services without concern that the laws of other states may be used to interfere with those services or sanction them for providing services that are lawful in the commonwealth,” Baker said in a release.
In Massachusetts, an 1845 ban on abortion was removed from the books in 2018. However, in 2020, legislators overrode Baker’s veto on a bill that permitted abortions at 24 weeks in situations where a child would not survive at birth and lowered the age to 16 for women seeking an abortion without parental consent.
Friday’s executive order, according to the release, protects abortion providers serving out-of-state people, in addition to protecting out-of-state residents seeking lawful services in the state.
Under the order, according to the release, executive branch agencies are prohibited from assisting an investigation from another state into “any person or entity” who is receiving or delivering “reproductive health services” legal in Massachusetts.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said the Supreme Court’s decision has made for an “extremely dark day for America.”
“We face what can only be called a ‘nightmare scenario’ for women and those who can get pregnant across this nation,” Spilka said in a statement. “It is important to stress that abortion remains and will remain legal in Massachusetts. This fundamental right to health care is here to stay in the commonwealth, and I will fight every day to strengthen and protect it.”
Massachusetts abortion providers, according to the release, under the order are protected from having their professional license revoked or gaining an additional professional discipline from facing out-of-state charges.
In addition, according to the release, Massachusetts will not cooperate “with extradition requests from other states” who are attempting to prosecute individuals that have received, assisted with, or performed health services that are legal in Massachusetts.