(The Center Square) – Legislation containing $3.5 billion in investments to support economic development in Massachusetts has been filed, Gov. Charlie Baker said.
The governor announced the spending plan is designed to move the state forward as it transitions from the COVID-19 pandemic with projects that will strengthen infrastructure, support job creation, and provide investments in all 351 cities and towns in the state.
The bill, known as An Act Investing in Future Opportunities for Resiliency, Workforce, and Revitalized Downtowns, will feature $2.3 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and more than $1.256 billion in capital bond authorizations, according to a release.
“The Commonwealth has an opportunity to make significant investments now to help our communities and local economies emerge stronger in a post-pandemic world,” Baker said in the release. “The FORWARD legislation will make investments in every municipality in Massachusetts, strengthening downtowns, improving the resiliency of infrastructure and giving workers the tools they need to succeed in today’s economy.”
The bill, according to the release, will use $1.2 billion in ARPA funds to support climate change mitigation efforts, including a $750 million investment in the clean energy industry. The funding would be used for electric vehicle rapid charging stations at Logan International Airport, expanding the MassCEC Wind Technology Training Center, and utilize more than $70 million for investments at the New Bedford Marine Terminal.
Projects at state parks to improve trails, water and sewer infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure would receive $413 million under the bill.
According to the release, the bill would spend $970 million for investments in the state’s downtowns and communities. Of that funding, $318 million in ARPA funding and $650 million in bond authorizations would be used. The MassWorks program would see $550 million, with $400 million for reauthorization and $147 million in ARPA funds that would be spent on 94 projects around the state.
Roughly 250 municipalities, under the bill, would see $108 million in grant funds to support downtowns.
The bill would also place $300 million in ARPA funds into the Unemployment Trust Fund as part of an overall $325 million ARPA investment in workforce development.
"The FORWARD legislation brings together critical capital spending authorizations and key investments backed by remaining ARPA dollars to propose a transformative economic development and environmental spending package that benefits every city and town in the Commonwealth," Heffernan said in the release. "The hundreds of projects supported will invigorate local economies and infrastructure at a crucial point in time, and we look forward to working with the Legislature to pass this bill."
ARPA funds, according to the release, are to have commitments for spending by the end of 2024, and be spent by 2026.