(The Center Square) – Newly signed legislation in Massachusetts will provide millions for municipal infrastructure improvements.
Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker signed MassTRAC legislation into law to provide funding that is designed to prop up municipal infrastructure needs throughout the state with an $11.4 billion investment. The funds are earmarked for roads, bridges, and environmental infrastructure.
“Our administration is pleased to be able to support significant investments in local transportation infrastructure through programs like Complete Streets and Shared Streets and Spaces,” Baker said in the release. “These programs have helped communities expand their multi-modal transportation networks, make key safety improvements to local infrastructure, and facilitate economic development opportunities across the commonwealth. We are looking forward to the continued positive impact they will have through the additional resources made available through the recently-signed MassTRAC legislation.”
The bill, signed Aug. 10, provides for $11.4 billion that will be used to advance major infrastructure projects by giving matching funds that will in turn allow the state to compete for funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Under the bill, $20 million has been earmarked for the Complete Streets Funding Program and another $25 million will be used for the Municipal Pavement Program. Both programs give towns the capability to construct, implement, and repair roads, bridges, and highways, along with pavement improvements.