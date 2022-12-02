(The Center Square) – High-speed internet has been a boon to residents of western and north-central Massachusetts and the program responsible for expanding broadband in that part of the state will serve as a catalyst for future expansion.
The Last Mile infrastructure program, launched in 2016 Gov. Charlie Baker says, has benefited 26,000 properties, including homes and small businesses, and brought broadband expansion to 53 towns.
The Republican governor, in his final month in office, unveiled a strategy designed to leverage more than $350 million in anticipated state and federal funding that would be aimed at closing broadband gaps throughout the state.
“Since taking office, our administration has been proud to develop and support the Last Mile with over $57 million dollars to provide residents in 53 towns in north-central and western Massachusetts with access to basic needs and online resources for their small businesses, for their schoolwork, and to better manage their health care,” Baker said in a release. “Our administration made the Last Mile one of our key priorities, as we saw high-speed internet connectivity as a critical need for the future of these small towns and we know the benefits will continue long into the future.”
Baker said the broadband expansion strategy hopes to launch programs addressing digital equity challenges across the state, make broadband more affordable, increase access to internet-enabled devices, and boost literacy and training.
The new strategy, according to the release, would features a digital equity partnership component which would be used to support organizations, philanthropic foundations, planning agencies, and public and nonprofit service providers. Those entities would then launch programs to address enhanced internet access, digital literacy, device availability, and education and outreach efforts.
A digital equity planning program for municipalities, according to the release, would be a part of the plan, which would use prequalified consultants to help those entities understand how internet access affects residents, and a program to close coverage gaps would be implemented.
When the Last Mile program was launched in 2016, according to the release, it planned to connect 53 communities in the western reaches of the state that either completely lacked broadband, which included 44 towns, or had large, underserved areas. Today, 46 of the 53 identified communities have completed broadband projects using $57 million in direct state grants.