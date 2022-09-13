(The Center Square) – Improving facilities at early education and out-of-school programs are getting a cash injection.
Capital improvement grants totaling $3.9 million have been awarded to improve 17 organizations for renovations to child-care facilities serving low-income families, Gov. Charlie Baker said. The Early Education and Out-of-School Time grants funding will support large renovation and construction projects designed to expand capacity and improve learning environments.
"Our administration is proud to make significant investments to renovate, repair, and expand child-care facilities across the commonwealth so children have quality learning environments,” Baker said in a release. "This critically important funding makes it possible for families to work while their children are cared for in nurturing and safe child care and after-school programs.”
The program, according to the release, has provided more than $200 million in public and private funding that have been invested since 2013. The program is run through a partnership among the Department of Early Education and Care and the Children’s Investment Fund, which is an offshoot of the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation.
“Investments in child-care facilities are an effective means of strengthening the early education and care system, in order to ensure high quality and sufficient capacity to meet the needs of working parents and employers,” Education Secretary James Peyser said in the release.
Organizations receiving grants totaling $250,000, according to the release, include South Shore Stars in Randolph; the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South in Taunton; The Inquilinos Boricuas en Accion in Boston; and The YMCA of Greater Boston.