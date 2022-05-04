(The Center Square) – Opponents of the Millionaire Tax in Massachusetts asked the state’s highest court on Wednesday morning to change the wording of a November ballot referendum.
Opening arguments were heard in the Anderson v. Attorney General case in Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, which centers on the proposed 4% tax on income over $1 million. The state currently has a 5% flat income tax.
Attorney Kevin Martin, representing Fiscal Alliance Foundation and Pioneer Legal, and assistant Attorney General Robert Toone, representing the state attorney general’s office and secretary of state, made their cases for the current wording that is in place.
Martin explained that the state’s “summary and yes statement” are “unconstitutional and unlawful” because they feel the statement is not “fair and neutral.” He said the language presents a misleading narrative that the tax revenue would be used for education and transportation spending.
Martin said the “supposed spending commitment” will have significant impact on voters.
He used three defining points in his argument that the attorney general’s previous case history with ballot referendums does not dictate the case’s outcome and that the court’s governing standard requires a consideration of the real world impact the ballot language will have on voters. Martin also said that with a constitutional amendment at stake, the court should be “more rigorous” in enforcing the requirement of fair and neutral summaries.
Martin argued that the attorney general’s statement “subject to appropriation” should be treated as the ballot language equivalent of “fingers crossed” as the Legislature has the power to spend the revenue generated from the tax in other areas of the budget and not necessarily on education and transportation.
Justice Scott L. Kafker asked Martin if the tax was like a “penalty on the rich.” Martin countered that the measure would create a fund for that tax revenue and whether the money is spent on education and transportation would be up to the Legislature.
“What it would not indicate to a reasonable voter when put into a constitutional amendment is the Legislature can spend it however it wants,” Martin said.
Toone pointed to case history where the court has previously ruled that the attorney general doesn’t have to track the basic language of the measure and exclude extraneous warnings the Legislature might spend the revenue for other purposes.
“In the end, plaintiffs want to insert hypothetical assumptions about the future and debatable legal interpretations into the summary that citizens are going to review before they vote,” Toone said. “That has not been done before and there is no reason for the court to start now.
“The point that we made in our first Anderson brief in 2018 was that assuming the statement’s intending purpose does somehow bind the Legislature to spend the money on education and transportation purposes. That the Legislature will still retain its authority to make appropriations.”