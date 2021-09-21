(The Center Square) – Students, faculty and staff attending all 15 of the state’s community colleges are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning next year, school officials said.
“During the past eighteen months, the Massachusetts Community Colleges have prioritized the health and safety of our communities while also recognizing that many of our students have been disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the presidents said in a release shared with their campuses on Monday.
The presidents said in the release, that while “a significant number of students, faculty, and staff are already vaccinated or are in the process of becoming vaccinated,” the colleges are seeking to increase health and safety of the learning and working environment in light of the pandemic.”
The mandate takes effect January 2022.
The decisions, the presidents said, comes from “guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” and are “committed to ensuring vaccination status is not a barrier to students and will continue offering” virtual learning services.
The decision comes, the release reads, as COVID-19 numbers are rising and the schools work to creating a safe learning environment for the more than 135,000 students the organization serves.
On Monday, the state announced there were 4,364 new COVID-19 cases reported, and 266 new cases that day. There are currently 614 people with the virus in hospitals, the state reported.
While all employees are required to be vaccinated, according to the release, students registering for courses that do not have an in-person, classroom schedule and who don’t plan on being on campus do not have to show proof of vaccination.