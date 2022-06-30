(The Center Square) – The Bay State’s coffers have filled beyond expectations and the tax year isn’t over yet, leaving at least one analyst pointing out it’s time taxpayers received a break.
In May, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue took in $2.478 billion in tax revenue, which was $186 million more than the revised monthly forecast. The tax revenue brought the state’s total to $36.969 billion through the first 11 months of fiscal year 2022, MassLive reported.
As an indicator of economic recovery, Pete Earle, an economist at the American Institute of Economic Research in Great Barrington, said this is good news.
“The surplus suggests that the recovery from the state and federal pandemic policies that crushed economic activity is well underway,” he told The Center Square.
But he adds it isn’t a good thing for the economy and businesses, in general.
“It’s unfortunate to see billions of dollars transferred from individuals and productive undertakings to political coffers,” he said. “It also reinforces how terrible states are at making financial projections.”
Officials have revised totals repeatedly as monthly revenues continually surpassed original expectations. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s most recent change upgraded June to $37.666 billion.
Compared to the same fiscal period last year, the current total now stands 15.5% higher, equating to $4.726 billion more, MassLive reported.
The state’s bursting pot in light of burgeoning inflation has some thinking about tax breaks.
“The most principled thing to do – the action that would demonstrate that the state government acknowledges its purpose as serving Massachusetts residents and acting as a responsible custodian where tax receipts are concerned – would be to promptly return the excess taxes,” Earle said. “They should be refunded on a pro-rated basis to individuals and firms that paid in.”
Baker has touted for months a $700 million tax relief plan targeting renters, seniors and low-income residents. The relief would also reform capital gains and estate tax, but, so far, the Legislature has yet to take up the legislation.
House Speaker Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy, suggested that because any tax breaks enacted wouldn’t have impact until tax filing next year, he may not support one, WBSM reported.
Democrats said they intend to pass some form of tax relief, MassLive reported, but no solid plan has been drafted.
Earle suggests, in light of the current inflationary updraft, returning excess monies to taxpayers in the form of carryforward tax credits would likely be wiser than mailing out checks.