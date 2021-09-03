(The Center Square) – Restaurants, retail shops and hospitals are in desperate need of workers in Massachusetts as job openings have hit an all-time high, the National Federation of Independent Businesses reported Friday.
The organization reported that the number of unfilled job openings in the state is far above the 48-year historical average of 22% as half of small business owners reported they have job openings they can’t fill, NFIB said in a news release.
Christopher Carlozzi, state director for NFIB in Massachusetts, said, “the numbers keep getting worse.”
“Half of small businesses surveyed reported job openings they cannot fill,” Carlozzi said in the release. “Particularly hard hit are restaurants, retailers and the hospitality industry – businesses that are still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. If restaurants can’t find enough servers to wait on patrons and stores don’t have enough registers open, longer waits will result in consumers having a negative shopping or dining experience.
“The Massachusetts economy is still extremely fragile, and the sooner businesses are fully staffed by filling open positions, the faster the state will fully recover,” he added.
Massachusetts’ unemployment rate is currently 4.9%, which ranks 25th in the nation, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development is reporting that as of Aug. 28, the number of unemployment claims dropped, with most decreases in health care.
New unemployment claims rose, as did Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, which are set to expire on Saturday, the office said in a news release.
The NFIB said that 66% of small business owners “reported hiring or trying to hire in August.”
However, finding qualified workers remains a problem, the organization said, as businesses reported “few or no ‘qualified’ applicants for positions they were trying to fill.”
To attract employees, the NFIB said, business owners are reporting “raising compensation” and more business owners plan to follow suit.