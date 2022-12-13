(The Center Square) – New investments are coming to support Massachusetts’s blue industry.
More than $11 million in Seaport Economic Council grants are headed to 24 projects, Gov. Charlie Baker said, that will aid 20 coastal communities move projects forward in the commercial maritime business sector.
The funding will be used to improve resident and visitor access to waterfronts, mitigate climate change, and support future dredging efforts.
“Since taking office our administration has been proud to award over $87 million through the Seaport Economic Council to support 190 projects that promote economic development, recreation, and climate resiliency along our shoreline,” Baker said in a release.
According to the release, the Seaport Economic Council’s mission is to strengthen the maritime economy, promote economic development, and support infrastructure in the state’s coastal communities. The council was relaunched in August 2015.
Funding is awarded by the council through grant funding for projects supporting the industry while promoting job creation and economic growth, transformative public-private partnerships, education opportunities for youth, local economic development planning efforts, and coasting infrastructure improvements.
Historically, the council has put more than $87 million into 190 grants that have benefitted 55 coastal towns.
“Today’s awards will modernize and improve access to waterfronts in 20 cities and towns, boosting tourism and commercial activity in these communities,” Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy said in a release.
Barnstable is poised to receive $1 million in funding, according to the release, for the installation of 675 linear feet of steel bulkhead, anchors, timber piles, and timber pier repairs.
The city of Beverly will see $560,000 to improve 4 Cabot St. with funds going to the demolition of the existing structure, regrade the land, and built retaining walls, according to the release.
Fairhaven will net $1 million that will be used for Phase 5B of the Union Wharf renovation project and the final segment of a 10-year planning and reconstruction effort to rebuild the wharf using modern standards.
Fall River and the Fall River Redevelopment Authority, according to the release, will see $640,822 that will be used for the City Pier development on the Taunton River. The project is a multi-year plan that will install four floating docks and a 475-foot-long dock on the north side in an effort to expand tourism.