(The Center Square) – A lawsuit alleging manufacturers of toxic chemicals have harmed Massachusetts’s drinking water supply and damaged natural resources has been filed, Attorney General Maura Healey said.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, claims that 13 manufacturers of poly- and perfluoroalkyl compounds, known are forever chemicals, that are used in foams used in firefighting have caused millions of dollars in damages in the state.
The suit, according to the release, alleges the companies knew they were contaminating drinking water, groundwater, and other natural resources, posing a threat to public health and the environment. It also claims the manufacturers routinely violated state and federal drinking water laws and participated in consumer deception through marketing, producing, and selling aqueous film-forming foaming to government agencies, counties, towns, local fire departments, businesses, and residents all while knowing the dangers it posed.
“For decades, these manufacturers knew about the serious risks highly toxic PFAS chemicals pose to public health, the environment, and our drinking water – yet they did nothing about it,” Healey said in a release. “As a result of this deception, our municipalities are spending millions of dollars to provide safe drinking water to their residents. I am suing to hold these manufacturers accountable, require them to pay the growing costs these communities are shouldering, and repair our state’s precious natural resources that have been damaged by these illegal actions.”
The lawsuit seeks to recover damages due to the cost of clean-up and removal, restoration, treating, and monitoring PFAS contamination while at the same time requiring reimbursement from the companies for the damage the PFAS has allegedly caused. Land remediation, investigation fees and costs are also contained in the lawsuit.
Gov. Charlie Baker said that in his time in office more than $110 million in funding has been doled out to curb PFAS contamination while creating strict standards for the chemicals in drinking water. The governor said funding has also been sent to public water companies to address the issue.
The attorney general says in the lawsuit that more than 126 public drinking water systems in 86 municipalities had high levels of PFAS, including Weymouth, Abington, Rockland, Cape Cod, and Stow.
According to the release, the companies named in the court filing include 3M Company; AGC Chemical Americas Inc.; Archoma U.S. Inc.; Arkema Inc.; Buckeye Fire Equipment; Chemguard Inc.; Clarinet Corporation; Dynax Corporation; E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company; Kidde-Fenwal Inc.; National Foam Inc.; The Chemours Company; Tyco Fire Products LP, Corteva Inc.; and DuPont de Nemours Inc.
According to the complaint, the contaminants were used in products used by the military, airports, industrial facilities, and local fire departments dating back to the 1960s to combat flammable liquid fires, including aviation and jet fuel fires, and in the testing of equipment, and training firefighters. The chemicals then seep into the environment through the soil, sediment, surface water, and groundwater.
The complaint alleges the companies did not warn the state or those who purchased the chemicals of the potential damage and risks associated with the products. It also alleges the companies withheld information pertaining to the toxicity of the products to the Environmental Protection Agency and worked to stop workers from talking about the risks of using the products.
According to the release, PFAS exposure could lead to health issues, including drop offs in antibody responses to vaccines, childhood infections, development issues for children, lower birth weights, kidney and testicular cancers, ulcerative colitis, liver damage, and thyroid disease.
The suit alleges the products have caused harm to environmental resources, such as Massachusetts’s lakes, rivers, and streams, including the Shawsheen River, coastal zones, and the Elizabeth Islands.