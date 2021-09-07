(The Center Square) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced her office issued more than $8.1 million in restitution and penalties against employers in the office’s sixth annual Labor Day Report.
“On Labor Day, we celebrate and honor all the workers across Massachusetts who have continued to work hard and persevere during a year of great uncertainty,” Healey said in a news release. “My office remains committed to upholding workers’ rights and enforcing our state laws to ensure every employer is providing its employees with the workplace rights and benefits to which they are entitled.”
The report covers fiscal 2021, which ran from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, and in that period the Fair Labor Division ordered employers to issue $5.1 million in restitution and $3.1 million in penalties to more than 10,622 employees.
The fines are part of the office’s ongoing efforts to combat wage theft and other forms of worker exploitation, the release said.
James B. Winston, a lawyer in Northampton, told 22News, “Wage theft is basically when an employee is not paid all the money that they are due from their employer for example if an employer isn’t paying an employee for time-and-a-half for over 40.”
The Fair Labor Division, the release reads, will continue its work to ensure workers have access to wages and paid sick leave.
For the fiscal year, the division prioritized wage theft in the construction industry, issuing $1.99 million in penalties and restitution against 115 employers. In one case, the AG’s office highlighted in the release, a Lowell asbestos company was cited for more than $564,000, including restitution for 32 employees as the company failed to pay wages and overtime, failed to maintain an earned sick time policy, and committed payroll records violations.
The Fair Labor Division also continued efforts to enforce the state’s child labor laws. A management company that operates 10 Dunkin’ locations in the Boston area was cited $120,000 in penalties following an investigation that revealed more than 1,000 violations of the state’s child labor laws.
The Attorney General’s Office also secured nearly $300,000 in restitution and penalties to assist more than 950 employees in the cleaning and janitorial service industry. In the report, Number One Solution LLC, a Southborough-based cleaning company, was fined $154,000 in restitution and penalties for wage theft, failure to maintain an earned sick leave policy and for not producing accurate records.
The Fair Labor Division is made up of 50 attorneys, investigators, intake and support staff. Workers who believe that their rights have been violated in their workplace can call the office’s Fair Labor Hotline at 617-727-3465.