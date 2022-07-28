(The Center Square) – Massachusetts’s fiscal year 2023 budget has been signed into law, Gov. Charlie Baker said.
The Republican governor, who is serving out the final months of his second term in office, announced the $52.7 billion fiscal document will fully fund the Student Opportunity Act. The budget, signed Thursday morning, invests in communities, families, businesses, and workers, in addition to providing record investments in early childhood education and care, housing and workforce development.
“With the commonwealth in a historically strong fiscal position, the FY23 budget supports tax relief for hundreds of thousands of taxpayers, while making record investments in education and local aid,” Baker said in the release. “Since coming into office, our administration has worked closely with the Legislature to ensure the budget is structurally sound and protected from unpredictable economic fluctuations, and I am pleased to sign another budget that maintains this commitment while making investments that help Massachusetts’ families and communities grow and thrive.”
The budget, according to the release, is balanced, doesn’t feature any one-time revenue streams, and won’t raise taxes or fees. The document does contain $315 million that will be used for permanent tax cuts that were enacted through separate legislation that is currently pending in the state Legislature.
According to the release, the budget features the upgraded $39.576 billion tax revenue forecast, which is a $2.66 billion increase, and will support $52.7 billion in gross spending. The budget features a $1.5 billion investment in the state’s Stabilization Fund, pushing the total to $8.4 billion. Since 2015, the fund has increased by $7.3 billion.
One-time transfers, according to the release, are featured in the budget, including $266 million for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority for safety and workforce development, $175 million to a new trust fund focused on early education and care, and $150 million to the Student Opportunity Act.