(The Center Square) – Massachusetts taxpayers could see relief from rising gas and food prices later this year, lawmakers said.
The Democratic-controlled Legislature said Thursday afternoon it is in the early stages of establishing a Taxpayer Energy and Economic Relief Fund that would send direct payments up to $500 to taxpayers later this year.
Speaker of the House Ronald J. Mariano, D-Quincy; Senate President Karen E. Spilka, D-Second Middlesex; House Ways & Means Chairman Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston; and Senate Ways & Means Chairman Sen. Michael J. Rodrigues, D-First Bristol issued the joint statement regarding the potential payouts.
“Whether it is the rising price of gas, groceries, or summer clothes for kids, the Massachusetts Legislature has heard loud and clear that increased costs due to inflation have cut into family budgets,” the legislators said in the joint statement. “That is why we are proud to announce that the Massachusetts Legislature will act to establish the Taxpayer Energy and Economic Relief Fund, through which economic relief rebates for individuals and families will be issued."
However, Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance told The Center Square in an exclusive interview the move by legislative leadership was a “gimmick” and the measure does not provide any relief for low-income residents.
“This is a poorly thought-out gimmick being done right before the election simply to score points with voters, plain and simple,” Craney said. “Meaningful relief should be broad based and focused on lowering taxes on the people they most effect. Picking winners and losers through arbitrary brackets, as well as penalizing married couples more likely to have families depending on them, is a poor way for our out of touch legislature to show solidarity with the privations their ill-conceived economic policies are currently forcing Massachusetts families to contend with.”
Craney said that legislative leaders “need to go back to the drawing board,” but said if the plan was “the best they can come up with” then “it should be rejected.”
According to the release, the bill would provide for one-time rebates of $250 for single filers and $500 for joint filers and would be paid by Sept. 30. Payments will be issued for those earning between $38,000 and $100,000 for single filers, and $100,000 to $150,000 for joint filers.
The leaders said the rebates are a “commitment to delivering immediate financial relief” to the state’s residents “rather than to large oil companies,” according to the release.
“As we recognize the need for structural change as well, we continue to work on potential changes to the tax code with the goal of providing additional relief to residents,” the leaders said in a statement.