(The Center Square) – A deal has been reached that would bring relief to Massachusetts residents facing rising utility costs amid inflation and boosting housing production.
A $3.7 billion economic development deal, which legislative leaders said was reached Wednesday, is designed to provide one-time investments that would provide relief to state residents as they face economic challenges. The plan would also give immediate assistance to the troubled Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and funding for hospital and human service workers.
House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano, D-Quincy; Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Second Middlesex; House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston; and Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues, D-First Brisol, announced the legislation, saying they are “working quickly” to get it filed in hopes of it quickly being signed into law.
The investments, legislative leaders said, will be combined with almost $3 billion of tax rebates “that are actively being sent to taxpayers,” and is an “unprecedented combination of economic investment and relief” that is designed to help residents face inflation.
However, earlier Wednesday, Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, a public policy group, called out the Legislature for not providing relief to residents, yet giving tax incentives to offshore wind producers and electric vehicles.
Speaking to The Center Square in an exclusive interview, Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for the group, called the move a “political stunt right before the election.”
“They didn’t include one of the most important things – permanent tax reform and Massachusetts desperately need permanent tax reform,” Craney said. “For months now, the Legislature and legislative leaders talked about how they intend to bring about tax relief and tax reform. That package would have cost half-a-billion dollars each.
“What they are doing today is giving us promise right before an election. This is watered down promises and they are trying to fool voters. They are skipping on this opportunity to provide permanent tax relief."
Legislative leadership said the “agreed upon package” features one-time investments and that each chamber is “committed to revisiting” the issue for permanent tax relief when the next session opens in January 2023.
“This will help to ensure that our discussion of permanent tax relief can and will be informed by the views of a newly elected Legislature and governor, while considering the looming challenges facing the commonwealth,” the release reads.
But, Craney said the Legislature needs to do more for residents.
“They promised to do more, and they are not delivering on their promise,” he said. “There is no reason for that – other than two powerful people, the speaker and Senate president, don’t want to deliver on their own promises.”