(The Center Square) – Finding qualified applicants for open positions in Massachusetts is wreaking havoc on small businesses.
Owners are struggling as the labor supply tightens, Christopher Carlozzi, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, told The Center Square.
"They are still putting up the 'help wanted' signs," Carlozzi said. "It's not for a lack of trying. Business owners are paying more, yet still struggling to find people to wait tables, to work registers."
Businesses in the state, in particular, are also having trouble finding workers with specialized skills, Carlozzi added.
"It's difficult enough to find people to work in stores and restaurants," he said. "But when you are talking about the construction industry, those jobs are even harder to fill for businesses right now."
Massachusetts, Carlozzi said, is already a high-cost state for businesses.
"We have one of the higher minimum wages in the country and also one of the most generous benefit programs in the country, too," he said. "Small businesses are required to pay for all sorts of leave programs, we have some of the highest unemployment insurance taxes in the country and we also have some of the highest health-care costs in the country.
“Creating and maintaining a job in Massachusetts is difficult enough. When you are raising compensation on top of that, it becomes even more problematic."
Inflation driving up the cost of materials is also putting pressure on business owners, said Carlozzi.
"You're still seeing business closures," he said. "There are still a lot of empty storefronts, especially in cities like Boston, where businesses just didn't come back from the pandemic."
Workers still haven't fully returned to the office, which has hurt businesses in big cities, he said.
"There are fewer people in the cities," he said. "Fewer people buying sandwiches, grabbing their coffee in the morning."
Another factor that is hurting businesses is the decision by older workers to retire during the pandemic, Carlozzi said.
"That's also impacting the number of qualified worker population," he said. "People who were in these positions and trained in these positions just decided to retire. That's why job-training efforts are going to be so important going forward."