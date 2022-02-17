(The Center Square) – The Massachusetts Senate will be taking up a House bill that allows anyone, regardless of immigration status, to apply for and acquire a state driver’s license.
The state House of Representatives passed the Act Relative to Work and Family Mobility legislation that would prevent the Registry of Motor Vehicles from inquiring about an applicant’s immigration status if they do not have a Social Security number or an original or certified copy of a birth certificate.
The legislative body adopted House Bill 4461 by a 120-36 vote late Wednesday.
House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano, D-Quincy, said the bill would increase “safety on our roads for all drivers, regardless of immigration status.”
The bill, if enacted, would change wording in Section 8, Chapter 90 of the General Laws that restricts “any person who does not have lawful presence in the United States” from obtaining a driver’s license.
Instead, the bill would provide that the applicant can provide documentation to prove their identity, in addition to passing driver tests and meet all eligibility criteria, to secure a valid driver’s license.
The bill, if enacted, would replace the wording in Chapter 90 to, “An applicant for a license under this section who does not provide proof of lawful presence, including an applicant who is ineligible for a Social Security number, shall be eligible for a Massachusetts license to operate a motor vehicle if the applicant meets all other qualifications for licensure and provides satisfactory proof to the registrar of their identity, date of birth, and Massachusetts residency.”
The bill would bring Massachusetts in line with other states who have similar legislation.
“This carefully crafted public safety legislation will mean that all drivers using our roads are identifiable, competent and insured,” Rep. William M. Straus, D-Mattapoisett, House Chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation said in the release.
Under the bill, an applicant must use two documents in order to prove their identity and date of birth. The first document can be a valid unexpired foreign passport or valid unexpired consular identification. The second document can be a valid U.S. driver’s license, birth certificate, valid foreign national identification card, valid foreign driver’s license, or a marriage certificate or divorce decree.
Rep. Timothy Whelan, R-Barnstable, told WCVB the new rules “would put too heavy a burden on those issuing licenses.”
“Are we demanding too much of our Registry of Motor Vehicle clerks? Are we asking them to become experts in foreign documentation and forgery detection?” Whelan said. “This isn’t a slam dunk in the world of law enforcement by any reasonable measure.”
In addition, those residents who are unable to prove their lawful presences would remain ineligible for REAL ID, due to the identification cards requiring U.S. citizenship or lawful status under federal law.