(The Center Square) – The Massachusetts House Committee on Ways & Means is considering a bill that would provide spending supplements to the state’s fiscal 2022 budget amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Introduced Tuesday, House Bill 4340 calls for a $55 million supplement to this year’s budget that seeks to enhance testing and vaccination rates, purchase and distribute masks and other protective equipment, and features metrics tracking for spending and distribution of tests, masks and other equipment.
If passed by both chambers and signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, funding would be made available until June 30.
House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, said the arrival of the omicron variant in the state has “exacerbated many of the pandemic-related needs” that were already prevalent.
“In response to these issues, the House will be taking up legislation to provide funding where it is needed, and to ensure that the uptick in cases does not prevent critical day-to-day obligations from taking place,” Mariano said.
The bill would expand COVID-19 testing locations in the state, working in unison with the Office of Health and Human Services and the Department of Public Health, to make testing available in public health centers, urgent care centers, and other nonprofit organizations.
Testing sites that receive funding under the bill would be mandated to offer walk-up appointments, and funding may also be used for staffing needs.
Additionally, the bill calls for the purchase of COVID-19 tests for expanded testing in elementary and secondary public schools to help districts stay open and safely operate. The tests, under the bill, would be distributed in a manner that supports geographic equity, and no less than $5 million would be spent to increase vaccination rates for children ages 5-11.
The bill calls for a $30 million allocation for these efforts that would be distributed no later than Feb. 28.
A $25 million allotment for purchasing and distributing high-quality personal protective masks for children and faculty in elementary and secondary public schools is also written in the bill. The bill says that masks are not limited to N95s and KN95s and would be distributed no later than Feb. 28.
MassFiscal Alliance’s Paul Diego Craney said the legislature’s recent spending is “a little too late.”
“In the late fall, they blew through billions of dollars in federal ARPA money and got widely criticized for spending a lot of that federal COVID-19 relief money on earmarks for their districts,” Craney said in a statement emailed to The Center Square. “I suspect they feel the political pressure to do something and this is what they are hoping will satisfy that desire.”
The Office of Administration and Finance, in coordination with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, under the bills, would be required to report on a public website the total number and types of masks purchased, the number distributed, and schools where the masks were sent. In addition, the entities must report the number of rapid antigen tests purchased after Jan. 1 and the number of tests distributed and where they were distributed.
Mariano said the bill also provides measures that would allow retired teachers and other public employees the ability to go back to work to stem staffing shortages.
Senator Michael J. Rodrigues, chairman of the Senate’s Ways & Means Committee, said the Senate will take up the legislation next week.