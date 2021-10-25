(The Center Square) – More than half of beleaguered employers in Massachusetts are still unable to fill vacancies, according to a new survey, adding to the cost of doing business in the state.
Nationally for the month of September, 51% of all employers were unable to hire enough staff, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses’ (NFIB) most recent survey, while more than 28% of available positions remained unfilled, the Gloucester Times reported. These numbers, the newspaper reported, represent a slight uptick over August.
NFIB State Director Christopher Carlozzi echoed what the survey reveals, saying the shortage is still going and getting worse.
“You’re seeing some of the more skilled positions that are open – they’re harder to fill those positions because you can’t find the qualified workers who can do those types of jobs – construction in particular is having a difficult time finding workers,” he told The Center Square. “But you’re also finding in jobs like retail and some of the hospitality and service industries – some of the unskilled jobs where you don’t need certain types of training – even those are struggling to fill positions at this point.”
He noted the shortage isn’t spread evenly across the state. Boston is one place that is feeling it worse.
“It’s very difficult for businesses owners who are not just facing labor shortages but facing supply chain issues on top of that,” he said.
Carlozzi recalls trying to convince lawmakers of the seriousness of the issue as it escalated.
“Months ago you would hear the stories of business owners who may have help wanted signs in their window or advertising in different job sections on newspapers or online and the different avenues that they go down to find help, and you would hear that they couldn’t find anybody,” he said.
From there, the issue grew more pronounced, he said, as lines and wait times grew and spread throughout the business community.
“It became real and very quickly for people who were experiencing the labor shortages personally,” Carlozzi said.
It was expensive to run a business in Massachusetts before, but now it’s pushing even higher, he added.
The survey reported 42% of businesses owners have increased compensation for work and another 30% are planning to increase over the next three months, he said.
“It’s not for lack of trying to bring workers into the workforce again – businesses are paying more – and I’ll add that they’re paying more in a state that was already pretty expensive to operate in,” Carlozzi said. “We were very close to climbing to that $15 minimum wage, but you’re going to find a lot of small businesses paying over that at this point.”
Even though the federal unemployment supplement ended last month, Carlozzi said they still hear from many business owners that they are still competing for workers with state unemployment benefits.