(The Center Square) – Massachusetts took top place for couples filing jointly in a recent study ranking states by highest total income tax burden.
Authored by Josh Koebert for FinanceBuzz, the study used census data and the latest tax rates to determine how much in income taxes different categories of residents will pay in April.
For tax year 2021, Bay State couples filing jointly will pay 23.51% of their income in taxes – more than any other state, while singles will pay 23.23%, the second-highest in the nation.
“In a highly mobile world where people have learned they can work remotely, it’s a dangerous situation for high tax states,” Mary Connaughton, chief operating officer for the Pioneer Institute, told The Center Square.
Coming in just behind Massachusetts were Oregon at 23.24%, Hawaii at 23.05% and Connecticut at 22.99%. Another New England neighbor, New Hampshire, ranked at 42 with couples paying 16.79%.
Competition between states is currently very high, Connaughton said.
“States are trying to lure individuals and businesses, and tax policy is one way of doing that,” she said.
Koebert observed the variance between states like Massachusetts and others near the bottom, like Florida, noting it was near 50%.
“That is a huge difference,” he told the Boston Herald. “Fifty percent more paid in taxes annually, almost all of which comes down to state-level income tax laws.”
Elsewhere in the study, he noted Massachusetts’ median annual income (the nation’s highest) plays a significant part in why Bay Staters’ effective tax rate is so high.
A point reiterated by Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, who told The Center Square that the high rate is a function of income rather than function of high state income taxes.
Higher earners in Massachusetts, however, are the target of a new proposed state income tax.
“Not only do we have very high tax rates, the state is considering raising the rates even more for higher income earners,” Connaughton said.
The proposed tax, dubbed the Millionaire’s Tax, will add an additional 4% for those earning over a million dollars.
“My fear is that people will leave the state particularly because during the pandemic they learned just how mobile jobs can be with remote work, and it’s an opportunity to leave and go to states with lower tax rates or no tax rates,” Connaughton said.
One of the commonwealth’s biggest competitors, New Hampshire, has no state income tax and is planning on lowering other taxes further, according to Connaughton.
“While Massachusetts is a fantastic place to live, there’s a high cost to living here, and at some point there’s going to be a breaking point for some people when it comes to whether or not they stay,” she said.