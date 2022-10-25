(The Center Square) – Maura Healey is seeking to become the first openly lesbian governor in the country when voters take to the polls in Massachusetts in two weeks.
Healey, a Democrat serving as the state’s attorney general since 2015, will face Republican challenger Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, for the right to become Massachusetts’ new top executive official.
Healey has raised $4,595,409.64 and has spent $4,333,084.27, according to the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance website. Meanwhile, Diehl has raised $1,022,539.87 and spent $927,992.43. Kevin Reed, who will appear on the ballot as a Libertarian candidate, has raised $4,947.12 and spent $4,145.42.
The veteran attorney said on her campaign website that if elected she would work to improve the child tax credit to help families address rising costs by putting money back in their pockets. Her plan would help 700,000 families who would receive a $600 per child tax credit.
Healey also wishes to lead and deliver a clean energy transition in Massachusetts that would create good-paying jobs, protect communities, and address environmental injustices by making climate change a top priority. She plans to fund workforce development for training programs to build and train a workforce and electrify buildings and the transportation system to move away from reliance on fossil fuels.
On economic development, Healey said she will work to create opportunities, serve the needs of communities, workers, employers, and investors to create a dynamic economy.
Diehl has pledged, according to his campaign website, to make Massachusetts a better place to live while promoting safety, affordability and sustainability, and individual freedoms and opportunity.
He plans to support economic development, including small businesses, through job creation and training, while promoting women entrepreneurs, and improving tourism. He also said he plans to improve education by empowering parents and ensuring school safety.
On the energy sector, Diehl said he plans to revolutionize the industry by placing a greater commitment on renewable energy and promoting energy independence.
He also is running on the platform of fiscal discipline by allocating state resources responsibly with policies that would not harm taxpayers.
Voters will also be electing nine candidates for U.S. House of Representatives, featuring a lineup of incumbent Democratic candidates who are facing Republican challengers.
In the attorney general race, Democratic candidate Andrea Campbell will face Republican James Mahon.