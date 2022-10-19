(The Center Square) – A new grant program in Massachusetts will work to promote diversionary services and alternatives to mental health patients waiting on care in hospitals.
The AG’s Mental Health Diversionary Services Grant program, Attorney General Maura Healey said, will offer $2.9 million in grants that are designed to mitigate mental health boarding crises in the state. The funding will be utilized to advance diversionary services and other alternatives to patients in hospitals awaiting care.
“As we see an increased demand for mental health services, it is vital that patients and families can access the appropriate care they need,” Healey said in a release. “This grant program will help connect patients in crisis with more immediate mental health support while alleviating the strain on overwhelmed hospitals.”
The program, according to the release, will be funded from almost $1 million recovered in the state’s behavioral health settlement in 2019 and 2020. Nonprofit groups in the state who provide mental health services will be prioritized and patients in need to urgent mental health care will be diverted into the program without having to visit a hospital emergency room.
The Attorney General’s office launched the program, according to the release, due to high demand for mental health services and the shortage of such services in hospitals in the state.
According to the release, patients waiting to be onboarded into mental health services are having to wait days, or weeks, at emergency department or medical-surgical beds, until a psychiatric bed becomes available. Factors contributing to the increase in demand combined with staffing shortages have led to the creation of the grant program.
The most recent report from the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association shows that 593 patients, including 100 pediatric patients, are currently waiting in a hospital bed for a mental health evaluation or a psychiatric bed, according to the release.
Under the grant program, according to the release, community- or home-based crisis and urgent mental health services, nonclinical mental health crisis alternatives, and home-based intensive services will be eligible.
Funding from the program, according to the release, will permit new programming, expanding capacity of current programs and services, or sustaining capacity in areas where funding has fallen short.
Grants up to $250,000 spanning a two-year period can be sought by applicants, according to the release. Applications must be received by the Attorney General’s office by 5 p.m. Nov. 16.