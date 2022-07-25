(The Center Square) – At the start of a recent hearing with officials overseeing the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, state Sen. Brendan Crighton made what turned out to be a foreshadowed statement.
In his introductory comments July 18 within a Joint Committee on Transportation meeting, the Lynn Democrat recounted an interaction he had with a rider who expressed reservations of using MBTA vehicles.
“Nobody should have to fear for their safety while boarding an MBTA train,” said Crighton, who co-chairs committee. “Right now ... trust is on shaky ground.”
“It’s a big battleship to turn around,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said during the hearing in light of a 33-page report from the U.S. Department of Transportation outlining safety issues the organization needs to immediately address.
The committee hearing occurred three days before one of MBTA’s orange line trains caught fire on a bridge over the Mystic River, prompting passengers to smash windows as a mode of escape.
Committee members said they are trying to diagnose the range of problems that have arisen within the MBTA in recent years. In addition to a range of safety concerns – the July 21 incident was the latest in a string – there have been reports of hostile work environments.
Throughout his testimony, Poftak attributed the bulk of the organization’s challenges to two weighty issues – staffing challenges and underinvestment in replacing and repairing aging infrastructure.
The orange line train that caught fire was first put into service in January 1980.
Poftak echoed the similar refrain at the committee hearing of labor shortages amid resignations and retirements. The goal, he said, is hire 2,000 people within the next year. A $10,000 sign-on bonus for some positions is part of what he described as a “hiring blitz.”
“We’ve got to be more nimble, and we’ve got to be more competitive,” Poftak said.
A 2019 report outlining hostile and sometimes retaliatory work environments also was brought up at the meeting.
State. Sen. John Keenan, D-Quincy, asked what steps the MBTA has done to improve working conditions.
“It was a definite wakeup call,” Poftak said of the report’s findings. “We need to listen to our employees. Steps have been, and continue to be, taken.”
Giving his assessment of the circumstances within the MBTA, Keenan said, “I guess that we’ll know when the culture has improved when you no longer have an anonymous safety hotline.”
Poftak also was asked what it will cost to address the litany of issues that have arisen within the MBTA in recent years.
“Right now, I don’t have the visibility you wish I had about funding,” he said. “Any amount would be pure conjecture on my part.”
MBTA has faced criticism in past crises for not always articulating when issues have arisen.
MassDOT Secretary Jamey Tesler, who also was providing testimony at the hearing, said there is room for improvement in communicating with the public. But he did defend some of the MBTA’s past actions.
“There is a very careful balance between speed and accuracy,” Tesler said. “It’s important for us to get it right.”
A second meeting pertaining to the MBTA is scheduled to take place in August.