(The Center Square) – Drought conditions in Massachusetts has put pressure on farmers through their crops and dairy industry.
Every county, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, in the Bay State is experiencing some level of drought, with the eastern half of the state dealing with the driest conditions.
“For any dairy farmers, this is a disaster if you’re in the extreme drought area,” Warren Shaw, president of the Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation, told The Center Square.
Lack of precipitation is doing a number on crops, he stated.
Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk and Bristol counties are experiencing severe drought, according to the latest map released on Thursday, as are the eastern portions of Worcester and the western half of Plymouth counties. Moderate drought conditions are in western Worcester, Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and eastern Berkshire counties. Western Berkshire County is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
Unlike other agriculture endeavors like growing fruit, dairy farmers are hit harder because they rely on crops, the value of which isn’t worth setting up an irrigation system, Shaw said.
“Corn grown for cows, grass and alfalfa and clover grown for cows, which you would call forages, they are not getting water and they are suffering badly,” he said. “I would say there are a lot of dairy farmers who are going to lose their entire crops.”
In turn, it’s going to affect dairy farmers’ bottom lines.
In order to keep up production and feed their dairy herds, farmers will be forced to buy feed. This will add to operational costs.
In a different market, the result would be higher prices for milk, cream, butter and cheese, making up the difference in production costs for farmers. In the U.S., however, dairy prices are set by the federal government.
“If they are typical dairy farmers, they sell the milk to a co-op and the co-op sells to the processor, and they are paid by a price set by federal government, which is based on the global dairy market,” Shaw said. “That market will not take into account that there was a drought in this part of Massachusetts that increased the cost.”
Other agricultural sectors won’t go unscathed either. Higher levels of irrigation will increase the cost of growing crops, but they will still be able to bring in a full crop, Shaw said.
Shaw said he wouldn’t be surprised if the drought extends into the fall months.