(The Center Square) – The first branch of the Green Line Extension is now open, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said.
The Republican leader met with federal, state, and local elected officials on Monday to announce the opening of the transit line that will help transport passengers to educational institutions and job opportunities in the region.
“The Green Line Extension is a transformative project that is the result of collaboration among federal, state, local and community partners and our administration is thrilled to celebrate [Monday’s] launch,” Baker said in the release. “This expansion of the Green Line will improve access to educational and job opportunities throughout the MTBA system and across the region.
“This milestone will have a significant impact on this region of the Commonwealth by providing better MBTA service to riders and spurring economic growth, and we are grateful to everyone who worked together to make this day possible.”
The extension of the line, according to the release, benefits residents of Somerville, Cambridge, and Medford. The second leg of the project is expected to open later this year.
According to the release, the total cost of the project is just shy of $2.3 billion, including such aspects as real estate, professional services, and securing 24 new trolleys to add to the existing fleet. The extension, when fully completed, will have used 22 million pounds of steel, 100,000 railroad ties, and 21,000 feet of pilings, in addition to 17 miles of permanent track.
The line will connect thousands of residents in Cambridge and Somerville to new economic opportunities, Sen. Ed Markey said, and will cut fossil fuel emissions and break down barriers for workers.
The project extends 4.7 miles in two branches, the Union Square Branch and the Medford Branch, from Lechmere Station in East Cambridge. The Medford Branch is expected to open this summer and run 3.7 miles parallel to the Lowell Commuter Rail Line to College Avenue in Medford.
The line is expected to run trains every five to six minutes during peak hours.