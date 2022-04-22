(The Center Square) – Six Massachusetts educational organizations are receiving STEM grants, Gov. Charlie Baker said.
The governor announced $250,000 in grant funding has been dispersed as part of the Design Challenge that will give STEM students opportunities during the 5th annual STEM Week held Oct. 17-21.
“For the past several years, our administration, through the leadership of Lt. Gov. Polito and the STEM Advisory Council, has worked hard to provide students across the Commonwealth with opportunities to gain valuable experience in STEM,” Baker said in the release. “We are proud to offer students a platform that delivers compelling learning experiences, and one that may encourage students to pursue careers in STEM.”
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who serves as co-chairwoman of the STEM Advisory Council, said the state remains “committed to creating additional access and awareness” about STEM careers in an effort to bolster the state’s talent pipeline.
“STEM Week, and the Design Challenges offered by our partner organizations, help students gain more exposure and experience in STEM subjects in an engaging and hands-on manner,” Polito said in the release.
The Executive Office of Education, the STEM Advisory Council, and the state’s nine regional STEM networks work collaboratively to put on STEM Week, according to the release. Plans are then coordinated with local schools, community leaders, and business partners.
PBL Works is set to receive $41,830, according to the release, for students in grades 6-12 to research using market labor data to present on STEM careers for the greatest impact. Students work to seek feedback from employers and peers to build connections.
The Wade Institute will utilize $39,965 to use science and engineering principles for inquiry-based investigations to design a student-driven challenge.
A program designed to deepen students' understanding of various aspects of engineering will be the focus of a program by Kids in Tech, who will receive $48,700, according to the release.
The STEM Center at WPI will use $41,596 to expand its libraries to four lessons for students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade; the courses go from 14 to 28, and reach 5,000 students.
A $30,000 investment in the United Way and Boston PIC will be used to focus on STEM as a device to change social justice for civics, according to the release. Boston Public School teachers and their classes will participate.
The Museum of Science will use $49,578 for a new biotechnology challenge for middle school students to raise awareness about plastics.