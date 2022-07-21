(The Center Square) – A group of nonprofit organizations in Massachusetts will be benefitting from a new investment, Gov. Charlie Baker said.
The Republican governor, who is finishing out his final term in office, says $3 million has been earmarked for the Social Enterprise Capital Grant Program, which is designed to spur economic growth in low-income communities.
“Our administration is pleased to support social enterprises working to provide individuals of all backgrounds with the skills and economic opportunities they need to be successful,” Baker said in a release.
Funding, according to the release, can be used to renovate or purchase buildings that are to be utilized by a social enterprise. Dollars can also be used to purchase equipment.
According to the release, this is the inaugural round of funding, and the program focuses on hiring and assisting individuals facing barriers to employment. Plus, the nonprofit receiving funding has to offer employment to low-income individuals, focusing on socially and economically disadvantaged populations.
“From providing on-the-job skills training for young people to ensuring meaningful job opportunities for individuals facing barriers to employment, this funding will amplify the work of community-based organizations creating economic opportunities for the people of our commonwealth,” Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy said in the release.
Among the nonprofit organizations receiving funds, GAAMHA Inc. in Gardner will receive $450,000 to replace windows and a portion of its roof on its manufacturing facility. Roca, in Chelsea, according to the release, will receive $309,000 to purchase new trucks, caps, and equipment.
Level Ground Mixed Martial Arts in Boston will receive $60,000, according to the release, to purchase equipment for its new 6,400-square-foot Fields Corner Training Center, while expanding services and creating four to six new jobs.