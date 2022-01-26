(The Center Square) – Gov. Charlie Baker has proposed a $48.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2023 that focuses heavily on tax breaks, education, and economic growth.
The governor, entering his final year in office, said his proposed budget focuses on giving back to the state’s hard-working employees while supporting a growth economy.
“Our Fiscal Year 2023 budget will help position Massachusetts strongly for the future by making key investments to support economic growth, sustain our nation-leading educational system, and support the health and wellbeing of our residents,” Baker said. “At the same time, we are able to grow our reserves to historic levels and offer a tax relief proposal that will provide substantial relief for low-income seniors and working families. We look forward to working with our legislative colleagues to adopt a spending plan for fiscal year 2023 that supports a strong and equitable economic recovery across the Commonwealth.”
The governor said with a fiscally sound, balanced budget that contains a surplus, he wanted to provide tax relief to taxpayers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic, or had their lives disrupted by it.
Baker’s tax relief proposal would put $700 million back into the pockets of low-income families, including senior citizens. He said with “a strong revenue picture and the budget projecting a significant deposit into the Stabilization Fund,” the state can afford to provide tax relief.
The tax relief proposal, Baker said, would double the Senior Circuit Breaker Credit to lower the tax burden on more than 100,000 low-income senior citizens, but would also increase the rental deduction cap from $3,000 to $5,000.
“We can afford to let our residents, especially parents, low-income families, and seniors to keep more of their hard-earned dollars,” Baker said. “This is especially important when people are facing rising costs due to inflation, supply chain issues and other factors.”
Baker said that by increasing the rental deduction cap in the proposed budget, it would save renters more than $77 million annually. At the same time, he said the dependent care credit would be doubled to benefit more than 700,000 families. He said he is proposing increasing the adjusted gross income thresholds to provide relief to more than 234,000 low-income taxpayers.
The budget proposal, Baker said, would invest $591.4 million to fully fund the Student Opportunity Act. Plus, a $485 million investment would be made into Chapter 70 funding with a focus trained on low-income students.
A $156 million investment, Baker said, would be in the form of grants for college students. Of that, $18 million would be used to expand the MASSGrant Plus program that would allow low-income, in-state students the opportunity to attend public higher education institutions without incurring debt.
Baker’s proposed budget would also invest $440 million for workforce development programs, with a focus on equality and training Massachusetts workers for an ever-changing economy.