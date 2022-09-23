(The Center Square) – Five economic development projects have been greenlighted in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts’ Economic Assistance Council approved projects that are anticipated to create 373 new jobs and retain another 1,401 across the state while pulling in an estimated $300 million in private investments, the organization announced.
According to the release, the organization, since January 2015, has ratified 323 economic development projects since Baker took office. The projects have created 25,265 jobs in the state, retained an additional 42,784, and has culled nearly $8.4 billion in private investments. The program has assisted 146 companies across the state, and 146 in Gateway Cities.
Nupro LLC, which was founded in 2015, the company plans to create 58 jobs, retain 46, and make more than $25 million in private investments into construction a new 100,000-square-foot facility, according to the release. The company plans to equip the facility with $8 to $10 million in new processing equipment and other machinery. Deerfield has also approved a 10-year tax increment financing pact for $333,223, and the state approved $580,000 in tax credits.
Blount Fine Foods Corporation, a family-owned and operated business, plans to build a 39,500-square-foot addition to its Fall River facility, the release reads. The construction will call for the installation of a fifth spiral chiller and ancillary packing equipment. The project features a $64 million private investment designed to create 70 new jobs and retain another 1,040. Fall River was granted $1.1 million in tax increment financing and $1.05 million in tax credits were approved for the fresh food maker.
Plansee USA LLC, who has been in operating for nearly 85 years, will construct modern office space and expand its factory by 7,500-square feet to create 25 new jobs and retain another 125 with $25 million in private investment, according to the release. Franklin was approved for a 10-year tax increment financing valued at $208,000 and the company will receive a $125,000 in investment tax credits.
Interprint, which was founded in 1985, plans to construct a new 54,000-square-foot factory and purchase and install three new machines, the release reads. The company plans to create 20 new jobs, retain another 165, and use $27.5 million in private investments. Pittsfield was approved for a 10-year tax increment financing valued at $460,000, and the company will receive $300,000 in tax credits.
CONTINUUS Pharmaceuticals Inc. plans to construct a continuous process advanced manufacturing plant that will create 200 jobs and retain 25 others, according to the release. Private investments of nearly $158.3 million will be put into the project. Devens was approved for a 10-year tax increment financing valued at $2.3 million.
Northampton was granted a Vacant Storefront District designation for a section of the city’s central business district situated along Main Street, according to the release. There are 198 storefronts along the corridor, and 35 have been empty for more than one year with seven more close to reaching that mark.