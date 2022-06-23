(The Center Square) – A ballot question pertaining to changing the state’s Constitution to allow a new income tax can proceed, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled.
The court handed down its decision Wednesday in the Christopher Anderson v. Attorney General civil case that will allow the November ballot referendum question pertaining to amending the state’s Constitution to permit a Millionaire’s Tax that would be collected at a rate of 4% on income surpassing $1 million.
According to court documents, the attorney general’s proposed ballot question, if ratified by voters, would amend the Constitution by establishing “a 4% state income tax on that portion of taxable income in excess of $1 million” and that revenue generated from the tax would fund public education and transportation.
Dan Ryan, a tax partner at Sullivan & Worcester, told The Center Square in a statement that, “under the Court’s prior decisions, the attorney general is granted deference in her description of the proposed amendment and the yes and no statements. Here, the court was deferential to the language used by the attorney general describing the proposed amendment.”
The ballot referendum will come with two one-sentence questions asking voters if they would amend the state’s Constitution to include the tax or not make any changes. Massachusetts’s Constitution does not permit a graduated income tax based on total income.
Ryan went on to say that the court “indicated that the ‘subject to appropriation’ language in the proposed amendment should alert voters that the proceeds from the Millionaire’s Tax could not necessarily be used for education and transportation.”
The court concluded, according to court documents, that the attorney general is in compliance with the requirements of the Constitution and the one-sentence “yes” and “no” statements also fall within compliance of the state’s guiding document.
The civil action was filed on Jan. 27 in the Supreme Judicial Court for the County of Suffolk, with Anderson, and others who joined the suit, arguing the ballot question was too ambiguous and there was no guarantee revenue generated from the tax would go directly to public education and transportation.