(The Center Square) – A pair of Massachusetts bills pertaining to maternal mental and behavioral health care resources are under review in a legislative committee.
State Rep. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, D-Topsfield, is the lead sponsor of House Bill 4740, an act establishing maternal mental and behavioral health care work force grants, and House Bill 4741, creating a maternal mental health equity program.
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, has signed on as the lead sponsor of the bills in the other chamber of the Legislature.
The bills, filed in early April, have gone through several legislative channels in recent months, including the Committee on House Rules. The bills currently are in the hands of the Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery.
H4740, in its current draft, includes a number of provisions. The secretary of health and human services, for example, could “award grants to entities to establish or expand programs to grow and diversify the maternal mental and behavioral health care workforce.”
The bill also states the secretary “shall give priority to any entity that has demonstrated a commitment to recruiting and retaining students and faculty from medically underserved populations or maternal health care deserts.”
In H4741, the secretary would have the authority to oversee mental and behavior care coverage, particularly in communities lacking such services.
One provision within the bill states the secretary “shall establish a program to award grants to eligible entities to address maternal mental health conditions and substance use disorders with respect to pregnant and postpartum individuals, with a focus medically underserved populations.”
Members on the joint committee recently solicited written testimony on the bills and received a variety of responses, according to documents shared with The Center Square.
Stephanie Crawford, founder of Boston-based Propa City Community Outreach, was among the statewide lawmakers, grassroots advocates and residents who provided favorable feedback to the bills. Propa City Outreach is a nonprofit organization that provides infant loss healing sessions.
“I have worked with mothers who struggle with postpartum depression and are afraid to reach out to their health-care providers because they think that they will be looked at as an unfit mom,” Crawford wrote in her testimony. “They have not experienced a safe place to get the support they need.”
Melissa Sherman, medical director of the Compass Moms Do Care Program at Beverly Hospital within the Beth Israel Lahey Health system, said the bills would “help my patients access adequate mental health services.”
“Pregnancy is a unique time in health care,” Sherman wrote. “Women who enter pregnancy with a history of psychiatric treatment are at increased risk for progression of their underlying disease, as well as at least a doubled risk of postpartum anxiety, depression and psychosis.”
Emily Dulong, vice president of government advocacy and public policy with the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, also spoke favorably of the bills. However, Dulong said the association is asking for further considerations beyond the parameters in the draft bills.
“With regards to H4740, we strongly support the prioritization of projects that include implicit bias and racism training,” Dulong wrote in her testimony. “We would also suggest adding language to include training on trauma-informed care, the history of racism in medicine, the social determinants of health and cultural sensitivity for providers.”